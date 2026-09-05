Raphinha and Fermin Lopez (Photo by Francisco Macia/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering an ambitious January transfer window bid for Raphinha, who has started this season in electrifying form for Barcelona.

The Brazil international has developed into one of Europe’s top attacking players since moving from Leeds United to Barca, and he already has a hugely impressive five goals and one assist in his first three La Liga games this season.

Capable of playing a variety of positions out wide and up front, Raphinha certainly looks like he could be ideal for Arsenal, but it’s also very hard to imagine Barcelona selling, especially in the middle of the season.

Still, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes states that the Gunners are weighing up a potential €80m bid for Raphinha this January as they look for an alternative to Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal surely have no chance of signing Raphinha

Let’s be honest, even if it’s perfectly possible that Arsenal are looking into signing Raphinha, they surely don’t have any chance of getting a deal done.

The 29-year-old is too important to Barcelona, and it would likely take a ridiculous offer to convince them to come to the negotiating table at all.

Arsenal certainly need to make a statement signing in attack after missing out on the likes of Alvarez and Vinicius Junior in the summer, but it’s a difficult market and this story seems like a bit of a non-starter.

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Would Raphinha join Arsenal?

Raphinha himself also has little reason to accept a move as he’ll fancy his chances of winning La Liga and perhaps the Champions League with Barcelona this season.

The Catalan giants have a strong squad that looks well equipped to go all the way in the major competitions its competing in, and there would probably be less certainty at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal may well be the favourites to retain their title, but the Premier League is probably the most competitive league in world football, with almost every game requiring no less than 110% effort.

Raphinha will know that from his time in English football, and the pace of the game in Spain probably suits him a lot more.