Chelsea and Liverpool flags (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old was very close to joining Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but the move eventually collapsed. The Monaco midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool were scouting the player in action on Friday, as per TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

Lamine Camara attracts Chelsea and Liverpool interest

Both clubs could use more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Camara would be an excellent long-term investment. The Senegal International has impressed with his country and in the French league. He has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool needs someone who can win the ball back in the middle of the park and protect the defensive unit. The 22-year-old seems like an ideal fit. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the midfielder. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Similarly, Chelsea could use more depth in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. The Blues will be disappointed to have missed out on the 22-year-old late in the window. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can convince the player to join in the near future.

Camara could be a January target

Monaco is likely to demand a substantial fee for his departure.

Arsenal and Manchester City are also scouting the player, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to enter the race.