Journalist issues latest update on Liverpool interest in midfielder Lamine Camara

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly positioning themselves for a future move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara after his deadline-day switch to Chelsea dramatically collapsed.



The 22-year-old had been close to joining Chelsea as a replacement for Enzo Fernandez, but Monaco pulled out of the deal at the final stage.

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That has opened the door for Liverpool, who are understood to have made their interest clear and could return for the Senegal international in 2027.

Liverpool told Camara he remains in their thinking

Writing for GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs revealed that Liverpool contacted both Camara’s camp and Monaco before the deadline to underline their long-term interest.

Jacobs reports: “Liverpool are another Premier League club to watch. Sources have told GMS that senior Liverpool figures made a series of calls, including on deadline day, to inform Camara he was high in their thinking for 2027 if he didn’t join Chelsea.

“Liverpool never intended to add another midfielder following the departure of Curtis Jones to Inter. The only way they would have bid for Camara over the summer is if Alexis Mac Allister had departed.

“Camara still dreams of making a move to the Premier League and leaving Monaco in January is not discounted.”

The midfielder had been set to join Chelsea for around £47m, but Monaco withdrew from the agreement after deciding they preferred to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton instead. That move also collapsed, leaving both Camara and Balogun at Monaco.

Sky Sports reported that Chelsea had agreed a six-year contract with Camara before Monaco refused to complete the transfer.

Camara looks like a natural target for the Reds

Liverpool’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Camara is energetic, technically secure and comfortable operating as either a deeper midfielder or a more progressive No.8. Those qualities fit the type of high-intensity football Andoni Iraola wants to build at Anfield.

The fact Liverpool did not rush into a late replacement for Curtis Jones also suggests they are willing to wait for the right player.

January remains possible, but 2027 may be more realistic.

Monaco are unlikely to feel pressure to sell immediately, while Liverpool can spend the next few months assessing whether Camara is the right long-term addition.

If his desire to move to the Premier League remains strong, Liverpool may already have an important advantage when negotiations eventually begin.

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