A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds up a scarf as a show of support prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

VfB Stuttgart attacker Bilal El Khannouss has been linked with a move away from the German club.

According to reports from Fussball Daten, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace are monitoring the former Leicester City star. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make an official approach in the coming months.

Bilal El Khannouss attracts Premier League interest

The Premier League clubs are reportedly gathering information on the player, hoping to bring in a technically gifted playmaker soon.

El Khannouss has done well since joining the German club, and his contract runs until 2030. The player could cost around €55 million if any club comes calling. It remains to be seen whether English clubs are prepared to pay the asking price.

Tottenham could use more quality and depth in the final third, and the Moroccan would be ideal. He will help create chances for his teammates and find the back of the net. He can operate centrally as the number 10 as well as on the flanks. The opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for the playmaker. It would be a step up in his career.

What next for El Khannouss?

He has shown his quality in German football, and this could be the right time for him to take on another challenge. He has played in England with Leicester City, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace are also hoping to add more quality to their attacking units. However, the playmaker could be tempted to join a club where he can fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen where the 22-year-old ends up.