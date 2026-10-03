Newcastle United players huddle prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could be prepared to part ways with Joe Willock during the January transfer window, as the midfielder enters a crucial period in his future at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but Newcastle ultimately decided against sanctioning his departure despite overseas interest.

Joe Willock facing uncertain Newcastle future

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are now open to considering offers for Willock when the transfer window reopens. The club could view January as their final realistic opportunity to receive a transfer fee for the midfielder, with his current contract approaching its final months.

Besiktas were particularly keen on securing his services during the summer. The Turkish giants reportedly saw an offer worth around £10 million rejected in July before returning with an improved proposal a month later.

However, Newcastle turned down that approach as well and kept Willock in Matthias Jaissle’s squad.

The midfielder has made a positive start to the campaign, scoring twice in his opening five league appearances and earning opportunities under the new Newcastle manager.

Despite those performances, there is still no indication that Newcastle are preparing to extend his contract.

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Willock needs a move

A January exit could therefore make sense for all parties if a suitable offer arrives.

Willock has been with Newcastle for several years but has struggled to establish himself as an undisputed starter throughout his time at the club. His recent involvement under Jaissle demonstrates that he remains a useful option, but his contract situation could ultimately determine what happens next.

Besiktas are expected to maintain their interest and could return with another proposal mid-season.

Jaissle previously explained that Newcastle held discussions with their players before deciding which members of the squad would remain, suggesting Willock was retained because the manager still valued his contribution.

Nevertheless, with no new contract currently on the table, Newcastle may have to make an important decision in January.