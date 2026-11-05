Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly determined to keep Levi Colwill despite strong interest from Liverpool, with the Blues preparing to offer the defender an improved contract.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Stamford Bridge outfit are planning to open discussions with the 23-year-old over a new deal, with negotiations expected to become a priority in 2027.

The England international has established himself as an important member of Chelsea’s first team since returning from successful loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton. His impressive development has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, but Chelsea have consistently resisted attempts to prise him away.

Levi Colwill remains a priority for Chelsea

Liverpool have maintained their admiration for the talented centre-back as they assess their long-term defensive options. The Reds have previously explored signing him, but Chelsea have made it clear they have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

The Blues view Colwill as an important part of their future plans, and the club’s ownership group are particularly keen to retain players developed through their Cobham academy.

Reece James is another prominent academy graduate who has become an influential figure at Stamford Bridge, while young defender Josh Acheampong is also making progress towards establishing himself in the senior squad.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a new contract for Acheampong as well, underlining their commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Liverpool could face disappointment in Colwill pursuit

Colwill is currently contracted to Chelsea until 2029, and the club also have an option to extend his existing agreement.

However, his importance to the first team has increased considerably since signing his previous contract in 2023, and the Blues believe he deserves improved terms.

Liverpool could therefore struggle to convince Chelsea to let the defender go. The London club are under no financial pressure to sell and would rather secure his long-term future than lose another valuable academy graduate to a domestic rival.