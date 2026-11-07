Liverpool and Barcelona competing for star who could be cleared for £75m transfer

Levi Colwill (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea have an important situation to resolve in their defence, with one key player understood to be attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona.

That player is Levi Colwill, with Chelsea hoping to tie the England international down to a new contract to resolve this uncertainty.

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While there isn’t too much of a hurry for the moment as Colwill’s current contract expires in 2029, my sources tell me that it’s something the Blues would ideally like to solve soon, with new contract talks one of the priorities at the top of their list for 2027.

Colwill rose up through Chelsea’s academy and has continued to develop well, even if injuries have hampered his progress slightly. There is a strong feeling inside the club, however, that the 23-year-old has a very bright future at Stamford Bridge and can be a real leader and face of this project.

Liverpool and Barcelona eyeing Levi Colwill

Still, sources in the industry are also aware that there is strong interest from both Liverpool and Barcelona in Colwill, and that could be a concern if it tempts him to consider a new challenge.

“Barcelona view Colwill as a top target after studying his performances and stats in great detail,” one source told me this morning. “There have been internal discussions about putting a bid together, possibly as early as this January.”

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Other sources played down talk of bids coming any time soon, but there is definitely also the feeling inside Chelsea that they need to get on top of this and ensure that Colwill stays.

The west London giants will seek to hold talks with the defender in the New Year, and by then it might become clearer if the likes of Barca and Liverpool have successfully got in his ear.

Levi Colwill has his price

Even if CFC are absolutely adamant they don’t want to sell, there have been some figures touted by intermediaries that point towards an asking price that they could see as acceptable.

“To be clear, Chelsea want to keep Colwill,” one source said. “That’s their plan. But if someone came in with £65-75m they’d have to think about it. Let’s see how his contract talks go, but that kind of money would be hard to turn down.”

Chelsea could have the opportunity to make a huge amount of ‘pure profit’ from selling Colwill, as they never had to pay anything for him in the first place due to him being homegrown.

That adds another layer of complexity to this situation, but one imagines Chelsea will now act fast to try to resolve the matter and avoid a worrying transfer saga.

If it comes to replacing Colwill, then Chelsea like Como’s Jacobo Ramon and AC Milan’s Koni De Winter, while they previously looked at Jeremy Jacquet before he moved to Liverpool.