Transfer Rumour Gossip: Chelsea to Sign £8m Striker, Arsenal Chase Italian, Dutchman Set for £14m Old Trafford Switch, Daniel Agger to Leave Anfield

Posted by
Transfer Rumour Gossip: Chelsea to Sign £8m Striker, Arsenal Chase Italian, Dutchman Set for £14m Old Trafford Switch, Daniel Agger to Leave Anfield

Saturday’s transfer rumour roundup.

Loic Remy QPR

Chelsea have agreed an £8m deal to sign QPR forward Loic Remy, 27, after striker Fernando Torres, 30, joined AC Milan – (Metro)

Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley, 25, is weighing up a £7m move to Aston Villa following talks with former Old Trafford captain Roy Keane, who is now assistant manager at Villa Park – (Daily Mirror) 

Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of winger Alessio Cerci, 27, after Torino’s president Urbano Cairo revealed the forward would be sold for the right price – (Daily Star) 

Manchester United want to sign defender Timothy Fosu Mensah, 16, from Ajax – (Daily Express)
Use the ← → (arrow) keys to browse pages
Page 1 of 4Next >

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top