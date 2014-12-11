Jose Mourinho Happy With Man City And Arsenal Champions League Progress

Chelsea boss says now it’s time for for his team to swim with the sharks in the last 16.

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is happy Arsenal and Manchester City managed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues had already advanced to the next round of Europe’s elite competition prior to the their game against Sporting Lisbon, but rounded off the group stage in style with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

City managed an impressive scalp with a spectacular 2-0 win over Roma at the Stadio Olympico, whereas Arseanal had already qualified before their 4-1 demolition of Galatasaray.

Whilst many may read subtext to the Chelsea manager’s words, Mourinho insists all he cares about is the esteem of the English game.

“I’m pleased because I work in England. I want the prestige of English football. And I hope they do well,” said Mourinho to Sky Sports.

“We also have Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton in the Europa League, so I wish them good, too. At the same time, it’s good for us that our direct opponents in the Premier League are involved in European competitions.”

Chelsea qualified top of group G so will avoid some of Europe’s bigger clubs but of could still face the likes of PSG and Juventus when the round of 16 draw takes place on Monday.

“We don’t fear anybody, but we know there are very good, strong teams still in this competition,” the Chelsea boss continued.

“Last year we were close and we didn’t have the team playing at such a high level as we do this season, so we can dream we will do it. But let’s see if the sharks let us, because there are a few sharks in the ocean.”