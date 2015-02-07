Liverpool And Tottenham Target Available For £20m This Summer

West Brom consider selling Berahino.

West Bromwich Albion have put both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on alert as they consider selling want-away striker Saido Berahino for £20m this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE:

Liverpool Target Saido Berahino Out In The Cold At West Brom Following Latest Comments.

Liverpool & Tottenham Target Saido Berahino Eyes Move To ‘Bigger Club’.

Liverpool Target Saido Berahino Makes Shock Decision On His Future.

The 21-year-old has angered his current club with a recent interview he gave in which he said he wanted to ‘move onto bigger things’ and contract talks with Berahino have stalled as a result.

Both the Reds and Spurs are interested in the forward – who has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season – but are currently unwilling to meet West Brom’s valuation of the Englishman.

It’s understood the Baggies will consider offers of £15m plus, but really want closer to £20m, but this could still be too much for the Premier League duo in their pursuit to bolster their attacking options.

Tony Pulis meanwhile is keen for Berahino to stay focused on the task in hand at the Hawthorns until the end of the season, with Welshman battling to maintain their top flight status.