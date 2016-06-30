Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United: Red Devils fans uncontrollable on Twitter following announcement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed the worst kept secret in football this evening – that he is joining Manchester United.

The enigmatic Swedish striker revealed that his next destination would be Old Trafford across his own social media channels.

How very Zlatan of him to make the announcement himself, rather than allow United to do it as they would with most transfers.

The Red Devils have been linked heavily to the 34-year-old since he decided that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The change of management from Louis van Gaal to Jose Mourinho and Euro 2016 delayed the inevitable, but now fans have been put at ease!

And some of them simply could not control themselves on Twitter after hearing official confirmation of their hero’s imminent arrival.

ZLATAN FREAKING IBRAHIMOVIC?!!!! — Amb. Ore (@Amb_Ore) June 30, 2016

Zlatan joining United has made my year. Feels like Christmas. — Carl Quinn (@CarlQuinn2) June 30, 2016

WE’VE GOT ZLATAN, ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC, I JUST DONT THINK YOU UNDERSTAND — Mkhi’s Mates (@BiggestCBJFan) June 30, 2016

Zlatan to United – best news I’ve heard all week! #loveunited — jan brierley (@janbrierley) June 30, 2016

DARE TO ZLATAN!! — Richard (@richardisaac8) June 30, 2016

Zlatan to @ManUtd

Fuck yes — InfiniteVillain (@InfiniteVillain) June 30, 2016

WELCOME LORD ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC — Asta (@Rimang_asta) June 30, 2016

