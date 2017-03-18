Pep Guardiola facing real risk of losing Man City stalwart to bitter PL rivals

Man City midfielder Yaya Toure’s agent, Dimitri Seluk, isn’t shy to say a few words about his top client, and this time he’s opened a door to Man Utd.

The Ivory Coast international will see his current contract with City expire at the end of the season, and as of yet he hasn’t received an offer of a renewal.

Despite the fact that he’s turned things round with regards to his relationship with Pep Guardiola this season, it looks as though there is a very real risk that Toure moves on this summer.

While Seluk is naturally doing his best to drum up interest and simultaneously put pressure on City to make a move sooner rather than later, he’s made a relatively controversial comment by suggesting that the pair wouldn’t rule out moving across Manchester to Old Trafford.

“Some clubs have contacted me. Now we have three options. I don’t speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries; Italy and Spain.

“Why not? [move to Man Utd]. Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff.”

Seluk also went on to suggest that the same would apply if Chelsea came knocking on his door, and so it seems as though there would be no issue for Toure moving to another Premier League club if City decide to end their partnership at the end of the season.

Regardless of whether or not Guardiola wants to keep him, losing a player like Toure would be a blow in itself, but to see him join a direct rival could come back to haunt them.