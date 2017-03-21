Seven-year Man City stalwart linked with shock summer move to bitter PL rivals

Man City midfielder Yaya Toure has seen his odds on moving to Manchester United this summer shorten significantly as he continues to be linked with a controversial switch.

The 33-year-old arrived at the Etihad in 2010 and has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups as he has played a pivotal role in getting City to the point they’re at today.

However, with his contract set to expire and with few signs that Pep Guardiola will give him an extension, it looks more likely that he’ll be moving on.

As reported by The Sun, who have spoken to Ladbrokes News’ Dave Burin, a move to United has now become the favourite move with the bookmakers with odds of 13/8.

A move to the Chinese Super League is next at 7/2, while Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are all available at 6/1.

It would undoubtedly be a major shock to see the veteran midfielder at Old Trafford next season, but if there is a spot available for him then it would certainly be a sensible move from Jose Mourinho to add some steel and solidity to his midfield.

Toure’s arrival would make the Red Devils a more formidable group along with the likes of Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and so perhaps it’s a decent move from them regardless of Toure’s past with their bitter city rivals and his age in a short-term solution.

The Sun note that his agent seems open to the idea, and combined with these latest odds it remains to be seen if Toure does switch the blue half for the red half of Manchester next season.

Dimitri Seluk commented: “Why not? Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem for Yaya or for me, this problem will be for Manchester City staff.”