(Photo) Man United fan offers sexual services of wife in bid to convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic to swerve transfer

After seeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic score 28 goals for Manchester United this season many Red Devils fans are desperate for the 35-year-old to snub transfer interest from elsewhere and stay at Old Trafford for one more year.

One banner-making United supporter even offered the sexual services of his wife at last night’s Europa League final in an attempt to persuade Zlatan to remain with the newly-crowned Europa League winners!

“ZLATAN, STAY AND YOU CAN SHAG MY WIFE”, read a decorated bet sheet.

