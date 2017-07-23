Watch Kevin Trapp commit two red card offences to round off humiliating night against Tottenham Hotspur

Red cards in preseason friendlies are rare, but Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp left the referee with no choice but to send him off in Saturday night’s International Champions Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Trapp practically committed two offences worthy of dismissal inside the opening 20 seconds of the second half in Orlando.

Kevin Trapp compunds an awful night for him with a ridiculous hand ball and last man foul. Straight red card if that wasn’t obvious enough pic.twitter.com/tljddcFENM — WeAreTottenhamTV (@WeRTottenhamTV) July 23, 2017

First, he handled outside of his penalty area to deny Harry Kane a clear goalscoring opportunity, before tripping the Spurs striker to make doubly sure he couldn’t find the net.

Trapp will be desperate to put this game behind him, having earlier been humiliated by Eric Dier, who was rewarded with a scruffy goal when he charged down a poor clearance from the PSG stopper.

Dier’s goal put Spurs ahead, after a Christian Eriksen screamer had cancelled out Edinson Cavani’s early opener.

Javier Pastore drew PSG level on 36 minutes, before Trapp’s red card gave Spurs an entire half against 10 men in which to restore their lead.

