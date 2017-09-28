Luis Suarez is a Man United player, says Sky Sports pundit who thinks Red Devils should sign Barca star despite LFC links

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that he would love to see his former club sign Luis Suarez.

Signing Uruguayan Suarez would be controversial enough for any team considering his past, which includes multiple bans for biting an opponent and racially abusing a fellow player.

But the fact that he used to play for Liverpool and that the player he racially abused was then-United left-back Patrice Evra would surely make Suarez a total no-go for the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, when asked by Stretty News TV who he would like to see United sign, Neville replied: “Suarez, even though he played for Liverpool, is a United player.

“It’s arrogance to say that but he’s fantastic. He scores goals, he’s aggressive, he chases every ball down.”

Unfortunately for ex-United captain Neville, who now works as a Sky Sports pundit, Suarez is very much a Barcelona player and would presumably have no interest in returning to the north-west of England.

That said, he didn’t win any trophies at Anfield and has already won pretty much all the silverware Spain has to offer, so…

But seriously, this would be the craziest transfer ever were Neville’s dreams to become reality.

He may well be a “United player” in terms of his style, but that it all.