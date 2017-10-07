Liverpool star sends message to Jurgen Klopp over his Anfield future

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is positive he still has ‘a big part to play’ at the club despite his injury hell at Anfield.

Ings, 25, has been limited to just six league appearances for the Reds since his move from fellow Premier League side Burnley in 2015, scoring two goals.

The forward has only made one appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, which came in his side’s defeat to Leicester City in the League Cup.

Despite this, the England international is remaining optimistic over his future with the club.

In an interview with the Times, Ings said that “I have been in a lot of tough situations at previous clubs where it has been hard to break in.

“People from the outside looking in will probably have the assumption, ‘Oh, he’s the forgotten man’ but it has not crossed my mind at all. I still believe in myself. I still believe I can play in this team.”

“I still feel like I have a big part to play in this football club.”

Ings first came into the limelight in 2014, as the striker scored 21 goals in 40 Championship games for Burnley, as he helped his side secure promotion.

He followed that up with 11 goals in 35 top flight appearances for the Clarets in the 2014/15 season, however he wasn’t able to help his side avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Ings suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his first season with Liverpool in 2015/16, and has since also suffered problems with his knee.

Still, having recently returned to first-team action in the Carabao Cup, he sounds keen to remind Klopp that he has something to offer at the club.