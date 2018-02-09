Manchester United & Liverpool transfer boost as Euro giants ready to listen to offers for £88million star

Manchester United and Liverpool handed Christian Pulisic transfer boost

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell if they receive £88million

Pulisic is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents right now

READ MORE: Club chief breaks silence amid transfer links with Manchester United star

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly received something of a boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic.

According to German source Sport1 (translated by the Metro), it looks as though Dortmund are prepared to consider letting yet another important attacking player leave despite losing Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in successive transfer windows.

The German outlet claims it would take an offer of around £88million for the Bundesliga giants to consider letting Pulisic go, but that shouldn’t necessarily stop wealthy Premier League clubs such as United and Liverpool.

The latter are in particular need of a top attacker in the Pulisic mould after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in the January transfer window and failing to recruit a replacement in the same month.

United, meanwhile, could also do with long-term replacements for players like Juan Mata, and of course for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who left for Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez this January.

It seems only a matter of time before a player as good as Pulisic is on the move to a bigger club, with the USA international the latest exciting young talent to shine at Dortmund.