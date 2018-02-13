‘He’s a liability’ – Tottenham fans furious with one player in Juventus thriller

Juventus and Tottenham played out a thriller in Turin, but one player for the visitors didn’t impress the Spurs faithful it seems.

In an end-to-end encounter full of chances for both sides, which also included two goals from Gonzalo Higuain in the opening eight minutes of the game, the Serie A champions were awarded two penalties.

Unfortunately for Higuain, he wasn’t able to complete his hat-trick as his second spot-kick crashed off the crossbar, and that could be a decisive moment in the tie after Harry Kane bagged a crucial away goal for Tottenham.

However, while the talismanic forward continues to fire Spurs on, it was Serge Aurier who came in for criticism from the Tottenham fans after his reckless tackle on Douglas Costa which led to the second penalty.

Although the Brazilian winger had beaten him for pace, it was a silly foul to concede as he still had plenty to do, but as mentioned above, fortunately for Aurier it wasn’t punished as Higuain couldn’t take advantage and missed the chance to restore his side’s two-goal cushion.

Nevertheless, that wasn’t enough to allow Aurier to escape criticism, with many labelling the Ivory Coast international a liability, as seen in the tweets below. Spurs fans won’t have to see him in the second leg though, as he was booked and will now be suspended for the return tie at Wembley.

Get Serge off please Poch the guy is a liability ? — Ballylad (@RobinsonDarryl) February 13, 2018

TRIPPIER ON AURIER OFF — ? (@SkiTheSIumpGod) February 13, 2018

SERGE’S A FUCKING DUMBASS — d?ssn? s? ???u ?? ?? (@AmpayChupe) February 13, 2018

Aurier is a liability. Need to bring on trippier and son — Alfie (@AlfieButler20) February 13, 2018

Aurier’s been a liability the whole half! — Emmanuel Herrera (@idrinkizzie) February 13, 2018

Can someone at the club A) shave off his stupid beard and B) explain to him what a football is and how to win it in a tackle — Ryan Williams (@rdwilliams0092) February 13, 2018

I’d take Aurier off for that. Pathetic — Paul (@polo121189) February 13, 2018