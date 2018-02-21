Real Madrid star ready to consider Manchester United transfer proposal

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is open to joining Manchester United

The Germany international will decide his future in the summer

Kroos has been linked as a priority target for Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly prepared to sit down with his agent and consider a transfer approach from Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been a key figure at the Bernabeu in recent times, and has long been considered one of the finest players in the world in his position, dating back to his time with Bayern Munich.

Kroos could be ideal for United, and the Independent have reported that he’s a priority target for Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho this summer.

Diario Gol now claim that the 28-year-old is currently focused on Madrid, but that he’s open to a transfer to United as he plans to sit down and assess their offer with his representative at the end of this season.

This is certainly promising news for United, who need to strengthen in what has been something of a problem position for them this season.

Paul Pogba has not been at his best in a deeper midfield role alongside Nemanja Matic, who started well but has since faded somewhat.

Kroos could no doubt offer them something a little different in the middle of the park, making an ideal replacement for club legend Michael Carrick, who is due to retire at the end of the campaign.

Marouane Fellaini is also heading towards the end of his contract so it’s little surprise to see Mourinho pursuing a player of this type.