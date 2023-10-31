Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to sign an extension with Los Blancos. He could be available for a knockdown price in January.

Reports claim that Newcastle are looking to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park after Sandro Tonali’s ban.

Kroos is being considered as a potential option and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies decide to make a move for him.

The German international has won multiple trophies including five Champions League titles with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He has won the World Cup with his country as well.

Signing a proven winner like him could make a huge difference for Newcastle in the middle of the park and his leadership and winning experience would be invaluable for the dressing room as well.