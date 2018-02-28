Manchester United handed major injury boost ahead of crucial Liverpool clash

Manchester United have been handed a major injury boost

The Red Devils could welcome Marcos Rojo back against Liverpool

The Argentine has played just three times in 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a major injury boost ahead of his side’s crucial upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool.

According to the Metro, the Red Devils are increasingly hopeful that Argentine defender Marcos Rojo will be fit to return to the squad for the game at Old Trafford.

Rojo has only played three times in 2018 after an injury-hit campaign, but could be a useful addition to the side in this big game in the battle for a top four place.

Liverpool could even pose a threat to United cementing second place in the Premier League, so the return of Rojo at the back could be crucial to add some much-needed composure against one of the most feared attacks in European football.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been on fire this term and would likely fancy their chances against an unconvincing United back line containing the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, both of whom have struggled for consistency.

Rojo isn’t exactly a world class centre-back either, but the 27-year-old may be seen as an upgrade on either of those two and gives Mourinho a chance to rotate and try something different.