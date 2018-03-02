Man Utd news: Mourinho drops MAJOR Ibrahimovic hint, Fellaini future

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho spoke to the media on Friday afternoon, and he provided updates on the futures of key individuals in his squad.

The Portuguese tactician is preparing his side for a trip to face Crystal Palace on Monday night, but as is tradition, he addressed reporters on Friday and covered a range of topics.

From revealing that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to be leaving this summer to the latest on Maroune Fellaini’s future, he discussed the battle for a top four and much more.

United currently sit in second place in the Premier League table with a six-point gap between them and fifth-placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, they have the FA Cup and Champions League to also consider, and so it remains to be seen how successful they are when the season is all over. Based on the comments below, they could be preparing for a couple of exits before then…

Mourinho on Ibrahimovic: “For Zlatan, we all think it’s his last season at Manchester United. It will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop.

“I think he’s won the right of choosing his life, his future. He’s such an amazing player and had an amazing career, only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us.”

Mourinho on Fellaini: “Is he going to stay or leave? I don’t know, but I want him to stay and the club want him to stay.”

Mourinho on McTominay: “The kid is very feet on the ground, he’s very calm, so I think he passed some important tests not by the football point of view but the mental point of view, maturity, calm play against champions, play knockout in the Champions League, two tests by the mental approach, so I think long way to go obviously but very feet on the ground, very stable and I hope he can keep the same image.”

Injury news: Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all missing against Palace.