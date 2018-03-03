Man United ace gives Red Devils BIG fitness boost, claims he is feeling “MUCH better” following injury

Player suffered injury during United’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla in Champions League

Midfielder is said to definitely be out of United’s match vs Crystal Palace on Monday

Herrera has given an update on his injury on Instagram, claiming he is feeling “much better”

SEE MORE: Man Utd’s treble winners BETTER than Pep Guardiola’s Man City – pundit

Man United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated he is feeling “much better” about his fitness after he picked up an injury against Spanish side Sevilla in the Champions League last month.

This is according to the Metro, who are reporting that the Spaniard sustained a muscle injury against the La Liga outfit in the Champions League last month, and that he’s been out ever since and will continue to be out for the Red Devils’ match against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Speaking about his injury on Instagram, Herrera said “It’s ten days already since I got injured, I am much better and I have been working hard on my recovery”

Ander Herrera's posted an injury update on his Instagram page #mufc pic.twitter.com/7ESGPbbByJ — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) March 3, 2018

This news will come as a big boost for United, who will be missing the impact that Spaniard has on their matches.

The midfielder’s Kante-esque tackling and stamina means that he is important for United in terms of letting other players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez go forward at will.

The partnership Herrera has managed to form with teammate Nemanja Matic has helped Jose Mourinho’s side become one of the best defensive sides in the entire Premier League.

United fans should have Herrera’s return to look forward to soon if the midfielder’s words are anything to go by.