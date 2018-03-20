Arsenal eye crucial long-term solution, £25m bid prepared for key successor

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will turn 36 in May, and while he still remains a top shot-stopper, the Gunners arguably need a longer-term plan.

The veteran has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal since his move from Chelsea in 2015, winning the FA Cup during his time with Arsene Wenger’s side.

SEE MORE: Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loves his chant from Arsenal fans while £850k supercar collection arrives

Although he recently celebrated becoming the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets, which goes to show the quality that he possesses, The Sun report that Arsenal have started the process of finding a long-term successor.

That search has led them to Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno, with a £25m bid for the 26-year-old being touted.

The German international boasts plenty of experience with 337 career appearances, while he’s also got six caps for the national side which is an achievement in itself given Manuel Neuer remains the first choice for Germany.

In turn, it would appear to be a sensible signing, particularly given he still has a significant number of years ahead of him and could potentially hold down a starting spot for many years to come provided that he produces to the level expected at the Emirates.

Should he arrive, it remains to be seen whether that would result in Cech immediately falling to second place in the pecking order and helping him settle and take the No.1 spot, while it will surely raise further doubts over David Ospina’s future in north London.

The experienced shot-stopper has played well when used, especially in the Europa League this season, but if more competition for places arrives this summer, it would surely force him to reconsider his position at Arsenal.