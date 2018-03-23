Bad news for Chelsea: Key figure sent home from international duty, concern over injury

Chelsea defender Andeas Christensen has returned to England from international duty with Denmark after suffering an injury issue this week.

The 21-year-old had been expected to line up against Panama in a friendly on Thursday, but he wasn’t included in the match day squad and coach Age Hareide has now explained the omission.

“Andreas Christensen has been sent home to London,’ Hareide said, as quoted by the Metro. “We do not want to take any risks with him. It is a little fatigue. It’s not serious, but it can be.”

While that’s naturally a blow for him, it could be a big concern for Chelsea too as Christensen has emerged as a key figure for Antonio Conte this season in the heart of his defence.

Having made 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season, both the player himself and the club will be desperate to ensure that he’s available for the run-in to end the campaign.

Chelsea return to action against Tottenham on April 1 and so it remains to be seen if the Danish defender has recovered in time to take part in that clash, while they’ve got an FA Cup semi-final to prepare for on April 22 which is still a long while away.

However, assuming that Chelsea will run further tests and scans to determine the full extent of the issue and administer treatment between now and their next game, it remains to be seen whether or not the problem will keep the Blues ace sidelined as they’ll certainly hope to have him back soon without rushing him.