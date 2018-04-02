Chelsea star regrets joining Blues, wants transfer back to his old club

Chelsea have been dealt something of a transfer blow up front ahead of the summer with the news that one of their players is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

That man is Alvaro Morata, with the Spanish striker reportedly pining for a move back to Real Madrid after less than a year in west London.

MORE: Chelsea make offer for €40million Liverpool transfer target in bid to solve striker woes

Don Balon claim Morata wants another stint at the Bernabeu as he’d like to try again to live the simpler life of being a super-sub for Zinedine Zidane’s men after struggling with the added playing time at Chelsea.

The 25-year-old hasn’t looked up to the job of replacing Diego Costa for the Blues, and some fans will no doubt be relieved that they may be able to get rid of him.

Still, some will also be disappointed to see Morata give up on succeeding with Chelsea so quickly, as he’s shown moments of quality throughout his career that mean his initial arrival was met with much excitement.

Morata started brightly for Antonio Conte’s side before fading in the second half of the season, though injuries have not helped his cause either.

The former Madrid man has also had the added issue of playing in a largely dysfunctional side that has gone badly downhill since storming to the title under Conte last term.

Real could certainly do with more depth up front as they’ve relied heavily on an over-the-hill Karim Benzema this season, so a return for Morata could actually make perfect sense from all sides.