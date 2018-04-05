European defender keen for Manchester United move as Red Devils close in on superstar

Manchester United have been handed a colossal boost in their pursuit for a European star with the defender keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United look set to be closing in on a transfer for AS Monaco star Djibril Sidibe as Jose Mourinho eyes defensive reinforcements.

A report from the Sun has claimed that Sidibe is keen on a move to Manchester United as Mourinho looks to bring in some high-queslity talent to Man United’s back four.

Further, with both Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia turning 33-years-old soon it leaves Mourinho with a defensive headache having appeared to have little trust in both Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian who have only featured sporadically for the Red Devils the season.

Sidibe has established himself in the French league this season as one the most talented defenders and full-backs in the league and it is no surprise that he has caught the interest of Europe’s top clubs.

The 25-year-old has been at Moncao since 2016 when he moved from Lille and has made 15 appearances for the French national side with his place on the plane to Russia for this summer’s World Cup looking increasingly certain.