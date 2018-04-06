Real Madrid star seriously considering accepting Manchester United transfer offer

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is reportedly ‘seriously’ considering taking up Manchester United on their transfer offer ahead of this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Germany international as a ‘firm’ offer to move to Old Trafford and he’s very tempted to leave La Liga for the Premier League.

Kroos would no doubt make a fine signing for United given their issues in midfield, with Michael Carrick in need of a long-term replacement as he’s set to retire in the summer.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Kroos with a £100million move to United, so it looks like the Red Devils may be making good progress on luring their top target away from the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if that is the final amount United will end up paying for Kroos, but if so it would surely be money well spent in this market.

A Champions League winner with both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, and a World Cup winner with Germany, Kroos would being plenty of quality and experience to a United side that has missed out on the biggest trophies in recent times.

The 28-year-old should have little trouble adapting to English football after showing what he can do in Germany, Spain and against the best clubs in Europe.