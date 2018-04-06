Deal close: Manchester United CLEARED to sign 44-goal Brazilian as club slash asking price by HALF

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to landing one of Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets after receiving a major invitation to get a deal done.

Linked with United earlier this season for around £60million, the Sun are now reporting that Chelsea will accept as little as £30m for star winger Willian.

This is a major discount on what was being quoted for him in recent weeks and surely means Mourinho will now push through a deal for one of his favourite players.

CaughtOffside understands the Brazilian himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford, having shone under Mourinho in the past when the Portuguese brought him to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old recently scored against United at Old Trafford, prompting Mourinho to comment after the game: ‘Do you want to talk about Willian? Top, cream of the crop, he’s amazing.’

United could certainly do with more natural wide-men in this squad, with the Red Devils notably failing to get a deal done for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic last summer.

Willian could be a similar style of addition in attack, likely replacing fan-favourite playmaker Juan Mata in the squad as Mourinho tries to shift things tactically.

This current United team contains a number of top players who don’t necessarily fit the Mourinho philosophy, but in Willian they’d have another like Nemanja Matic who knows exactly what the 55-year-old wants from his players.