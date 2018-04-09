Video: ‘Lifetime contract or we riot’ – Man Utd fans react as star forced to deny intentionally spitting on Man City crest

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera, via a club spokesperson, has denied that he intentionally spat on the Man City crest at the Etihad over the weekend.

The incident took place as the Spaniard made his way off the pitch at half-time at the weekend, and as seen in the video below, he appears to spit just as he walks over the crest painted on the ground.

It doesn’t look great as he seems to spit with a bit of force and his timing isn’t great, but it seems a little childish from a 28-year-old professional to do something like that and so it makes it difficult to believe he did it on purpose.

Nevertheless, it seemingly caused a bit of a storm, so much so that a United spokesperson has addressed the issue on behalf of Herrera and denied that it was intentional.

“Ander has seen the footage of the incident  and is mortified at any suggestion that his actions were deliberate,” they said, as per The Telegraph. “It was entirely accidental and there was no intent whatsoever.”

The mood within the Man Utd camp wouldn’t have been positive at the break as they were 2-0 down and looked entirely out of it against their rivals who were 45 minutes away from being crowned Premier League champions.

However, an incredible second-half comeback put their celebrations on hold. Herrera was key in that, and based on the comments below, United fans certainly took a different viewpoint on the controversial incident. It seems it’s merely made him more popular with them even if he didn’t mean it…

