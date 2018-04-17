Liverpool rival Chelsea & Manchester United for £53million transfer amid contract uncertainty

Liverpool are the latest team to be linked with a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder and rumoured Chelsea and Manchester United target Arturo Vidal.

The Reds could certainly do with a midfielder of his calibre this summer amid the uncertainty over Emre Can’s future at Anfield, while Vidal himself is also looking unlikely to sign a new contract with his club.

MORE: Liverpool transfer boost: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to change plans and sign Man Utd star

According to Transfermarketweb, Liverpool are looking into signing the Chile international as his future comes into doubt this summer due to him being unlikely to get a new deal beyond 2019 at the Allianz Arena.

Vidal could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Can, who will be a free agent this summer if he doesn’t commit to a new Liverpool contract soon.

The 30-year-old would add plenty of quality and experience to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, which, for all its quality, arguably lacks seasoned winners to see them through some tricky games.

Liverpool don’t look far off being genuine title challengers next season but could do with beating Chelsea to the signing of a proven star like Vidal.

Arturo Vidal Premier League transfer could be on the cards

The Daily Star also linked Manchester United as suitors for the former Juventus man earlier this season, in a deal likely to cost around £53million.

Chelsea and United have midfield issues of their own, with the Blues losing Nemanja Matic last summer and blowing money on poor replacements like Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater.

United, meanwhile, will be pleased with how Matic has got on since signing him, but could do with more depth as they face losing Michael Carrick to retirement this summer and Marouane Fellaini looking like being on his way out as his contract nears its end.