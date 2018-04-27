Robert Pires believes his compatriot Patrick Vieira is ready to take over Arsene Wenger as the next Arsenal manager.

Vieira has widely been tipped to replace Wenger in the long-term with the current Arsenal manager even speaking highly of his former captain’s credentials.

And former Gunners’ winger Pires believes his former teammate can make the transition from the MLS to the Premier League.

Why Pires believes Vieira is 100% ready to become Arsenal manager

Asked by beIN SPORTS whether he Vieira has what it takes to manage Arsenal, Pires said: “Right now? To be manager of Arsenal, if we talk about Patrick Vieira? Of course, he’s my friend. I talk a lot with him. I can reply, yes, of course.

“I think Patrick Vieira is ready because he’s doing very well with New York City for the last three seasons.

“He has a lot of quality, a lot of capacity to be a manager for Arsenal. I don’t know what’s happening during the summer, but I think Arsenal and Vieira, yeah, it should be good…very good.

“I can imagine him in the dressing room to give some advice to the players. Now he’s a manager, not a player, that’s why he’s doing very well with New York City. I say again, I think Vieira is ready for Arsenal, I’m 100 per cent sure.”

Asked what Vieira would say if the Gunners board made an official approach, Pires continued: “I hope he will say yes, I’m ready. And I’ll come to take your seat on the bench. Is it possible? It’s my dream, yes. Patrick, come home. See you soon!”