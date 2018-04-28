David Luiz has handed Chelsea a fitness boost with head coach, Antonio Conte, saying the defender could return at the end of the season.

Luiz, has not featured for the Blues since 5 February due to a multitude of injuries, which has seen him to travel to Barcelona in order to see a specialist, according to the Evening Standard.

The Brazilian defender could feature for the former Premier League champions before the FA Cup final against Manchester Utd after he started training again this week.

David Luiz injury update

Speaking to reporters at Cobham on Friday, when asked whether the defender would be fit before the end of the season, Conte said:

“I don’t know, I don’t know. We’ll see [if he’ll be fit to play this season].

“For sure, now, he’s having training sessions and is improving a lot. He had this problem in his knee. He’s working. Working very hard. He’s aiming to come back before the final of the season.”

Chelsea have ended the season strongly after a dip in form.

They now sit just two points adrift from Tottenham in fourth place after it had looked as though Champions League football could be out of reach for Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs take on Watford at Wembley in the Monday night game and will look to extend their lead once more.