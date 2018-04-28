Key development in Liverpool’s pursuit of £22m Italian starlet, face major competition

After a successful loan stint at Sassuolo, Roma youngster Lorenzo Pellegrini has gone from strength to strength and reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has made 33 appearances for the Giallorossi this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists while also gaining crucial experience playing in Europe.

He’ll potentially feature against the Reds next Wednesday night in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie in the Italian capital, giving the Premier League giants another opportunity to have a closer look at him.

However, according to The Mirror, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have fallen behind Juventus and Inter in the battle to land Pellegrini.

With Emre Can’s contract set to expire this summer, as noted by The Sun, it has led to question marks being raised over whether or not the German international will remain at Anfield beyond this season.

In the event that he does move on, Liverpool will want to replace him as they need depth and quality to compete on various fronts.

As a result, their reported interest in Pellegrini makes sense, and with Klopp’s proven reputation to help improve young players, it could be the perfect destination for him.

However, on the flip side of that, the Rome native will relish playing for the Italian giants, and having only just forced his way into first-team plans after his loan spell away from the Stadio Olimpico, an exit doesn’t seem like his preferred route on the face of it, for Liverpool or any other interested party.