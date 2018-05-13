Man Utd told to pay whopping £100m for 17-year-old starlet to solve Mourinho issue

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho still needs to find a long-term solution at left-back, but reports claim he’ll have to convince the club to spend big on one of their top targets.

The Red Devils boast the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding just 28 goals in 37 games, and so that suggests that defensive reinforcements likely aren’t quite at the top of the agenda.

SEE MORE: Man United could be set to rival Liverpool in race to secure transfer of €80M Real Madrid star

Nevertheless, with Luke Shaw failing to convince again this season having been limited to just 18 appearances in all competitions, that has led to stalwart Ashley Young continuing to be played out of his natural position with the likes of Matteo Darmian also failing to establish themselves in the side.

In order to add long-term solidity in that role and to offer balance in the side to compliment what Antonio Valencia offers on the opposite flank, Man Utd and Mourinho will surely want to strengthen in that department this summer and find a long-term fix for the problem.

However, if they wish to see Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon emerge as the solution, The Sun claim that they’ll have to splash out a staggering £100m for the talented teenager.

There’s no denying that he’s had an impressive campaign. Coupled with his defensive qualities, he’s bagged 15 goals and six assists in 50 appearances, and so evidently he knows how to attack as well as he’s been a key part of Fulham’s push for promotion which is at risk of ending in disappointment in the playoffs.

The Cottagers lost 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final against Derby, and so it remains to be seen if a failure to gain promotion to the Premier League this season results in Sessegnon wanting a move elsewhere.

Whether that £100m valuation holds up this summer remains to be seen, but for all his talent and promise and longevity ahead, that is a lot of money to be spending on a left-back and with other areas to address this summer.

The midfield could need attention with Michael Carrick retiring and Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation yet to be resolved, and so Man Utd may want to spread their spending out a little more wisely.