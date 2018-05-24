AC Milan, Juventus and Inter in transfer scrap to land £60m ace

Things didn’t go to plan for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this past season, as he struggled to have an influential impact in his first year with the Premier League outfit.

After making a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge, the 25-year-old ended the campaign with just 15 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

His struggles were arguably a key reason in Chelsea’s underwhelming campaign, as they managed just 62 goals in 38 league goals in total, the lowest tally of the top six sides.

Having splashed out £60m on the Spanish international, as noted by BBC Sport, it will have come as a major disappointment that he couldn’t have a bigger impact, but despite those struggles, reports claim that there is plenty of interest in acquiring his services this summer.

According to Goal.com, Inter have joined AC Milan and Juventus in the race to sign the former Real Madrid forward, and it’s claimed that Chelsea will look to recoup their initial outlay if they do decide to axe him in the coming months.

Morata has enjoyed a previous spell in Italy with Juve, scoring 27 goals in 93 games and winning two Serie A titles along with other domestic silverware in a successful stint.

Although he has never been particularly prolific throughout his career, he has proven to be an important player for his previous clubs. Having now had 12 months to settle in England, it could be argued that Chelsea should show a little more faith in him and hope that he comes good next season.

Nevertheless, a chance to essentially get their money back and to then invest elsewhere could be a tempting alternative, and so it remains to be seen if any of the Italian giants named above make their move this summer.