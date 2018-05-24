With the Alvaro Morata transfer rumours gathering pace, it’s understandable why the Spanish striker could be on the move this summer judging by the Twitter thread below.

The Telegraph reported this week that Chelsea are looking to have made the Polish forward their number one target this summer with Alvaro Morata looking as though he could depart Stamford Bridge after just a year at the club.

MORE: Chelsea star could seal Serie A transfer in surprise exchange deal

The Blues could see a change up front after a disappointing first season by the Spaniard despite starting the season positively.

Olivier Giroud was brought in the January transfer window from Arsenal and found himself starting ahead of Morata in the Premier League after producing a host of brilliant performances for the Blues.

Blues’ manager Antonio Conte also opted for France striker Giroud during the FA Cup final win against Man Utd ahead of Morata as the Frenchman scored three Premier League and two FA Cup goals since his move to west London.

By contrast, Morata has a goal return of 15 goals in 48 appearances for Chelsea in 2017/18, and missed some notable big chances, as highlighted by the Twitter thread below.

Calciomercato now report that AC Milan are interested in Morata, while another report from the same source snapped the 25-year-old talking with Juventus officials.

Would you keep Morata next season and would you see like to see another striker?

Morata misses:

Thread of all Alvaro Morata’s big misses this season pic.twitter.com/tZHPVXavRe — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Tottenham Hotspur: Azpilicueta dinks in a great ball towards Morata who lost both of us defenders and from 6 yards out and no pressure on the ball puts his header wide pic.twitter.com/mqwrvyVyXX — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Leicester City:

Fabregas plays a vintage ball over the top over Leicester’s defence which means Morata is in and he tries to go for the first time volley but doesn’t make connection with the ball pic.twitter.com/d4WJYDkgxJ — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Qarabag:

Morata receives a through ball and is in 1 on 1 with time but he puts it past the post pic.twitter.com/w3aD4vlSev — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Stoke City:

Moses passes the ball across the box to Morata who somehow 3 yards out, open goal misses the target and his poor footing gives Stoke City the chance to clear pic.twitter.com/BjKdSImfIl — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Roma:

Hazard gets the ball from Bakayoko and gives it to a completely free Alvaro Morata who tries to curl it first time but ends up hitting it straight at Allison pic.twitter.com/e9omjbnRL7 — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Bournemouth

Hazard again plays the through ball to Morata who is one on one with Begovic and he puts it wide again pic.twitter.com/GidRIXzEOW — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Roma:

Kolarov in attempt to clear it smashes off Pedro and it falls kindly for Alvaro Morata but he skies his opportunity pic.twitter.com/ZXpVOKfhjI — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Liverpool:

Zappacosta whips in a cross and Morata from 6 yards out puts it wide after failing to make a proper connection with the ball pic.twitter.com/yTTpbOBipN — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Swansea City

Morata beats his man and is through 1 on 1 but he skies it over Fabianski pic.twitter.com/Lhsac6AIql — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Atletico Madrid

Fabregas gets the flick on from Morata and has 3 defenders on him, he plays it through to Morata who is 1 on 1 with Jan Oblak but he hits it straight at the foot of Oblak pic.twitter.com/1K37mT7ZFd — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs West Ham

Morata gets the through ball from Kante and is 1 on 1 with Joe Hart and he volleys it wide pic.twitter.com/iHO8XlyBtw — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Stoke City

Morata gets through vs Jack Butland but Morata hits it straight at him pic.twitter.com/5el8U7M2jV — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Arsenal

Morata gets completely clear of the Arsenal defence and is through 1 on 1 with Petr Cech but he hits it completely wide pic.twitter.com/ptbXgxvDOZ — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Arsenal

Morata holds off Chambers and is in again he tries to lob it over Cech but puts it over the bar pic.twitter.com/Yoz7OI4Xqk — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Arsenal

Morata again gets completely clear of the Arsenal defence and is through 1 on 1 with Petr Cech but he volleys it straight at him pic.twitter.com/sdn1vF6xtm — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018

Morata vs Burnley

Morata gets the through ball from Kante and is completely clean through, 1 on 1 with Nick Pope but again he puts it wide pic.twitter.com/zAKqlWcSse — – (@HazardEsqueSZN) May 24, 2018