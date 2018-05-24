Video: Epic Twitter thread will make horrific viewing for Chelsea fans

With the Alvaro Morata transfer rumours gathering pace, it’s understandable why the Spanish striker could be on the move this summer judging by the Twitter thread below.

The Telegraph reported this week that Chelsea are looking to have made the Polish forward their number one target this summer with Alvaro Morata looking as though he could depart Stamford Bridge after just a year at the club.

The Blues could see a change up front after a disappointing first season by the Spaniard despite starting the season positively.

Olivier Giroud was brought in the January transfer window from Arsenal and found himself starting ahead of Morata in the Premier League after producing a host of brilliant performances for the Blues.

Blues’ manager Antonio Conte also opted for France striker Giroud during the FA Cup final win against Man Utd ahead of Morata as the Frenchman scored three Premier League and two FA Cup goals since his move to west London.

By contrast, Morata has a goal return of 15 goals in 48 appearances for Chelsea in 2017/18, and missed some notable big chances, as highlighted by the Twitter thread below.

Calciomercato now report that AC Milan are interested in Morata, while another report from the same source snapped the 25-year-old talking with Juventus officials.

Would you keep Morata next season and would you see like to see another striker?

