Manchester United move ahead of rivals in running to seal £50million wing-wizard transfer

Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of Tottenham in the running to seal the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The 18-year-old winger has just enjoyed a remarkable season in the Championship, helping his club earn promotion to the Premier League for next season.

MORE: Jose Mourinho wants transfer of £75m midfield maestro alongside Fred for Manchester United

Still, it could be that he would have found his way to the top flight anyway as so many big names show an interest in him this summer.

The latest from the Sun is that United are ready to test Fulham’s resolve over the £50million-rated teenager and that they’re ahead of Spurs in the running at the moment.

Capable of playing left-back or midfield, Sessegnon could fulfil a number of roles in Jose Mourinho’s side, and would be an ideal long-term addition whether his future ultimately lies in defence or attack.

Luke Shaw has struggled at United and could do with replacing, while Sessegnon could also establish himself further forward following the indifferent displays of the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the second half of the season.

Either way, it would be exciting to see such a quality young player make the step up to a bigger club, even if it could be argued he’d be better off continuing his development with Fulham for the moment in order to ensure he plays regularly.