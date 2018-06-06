‘He’s next’ – Manchester United fans convinced star will join Fred in sealing MUFC transfer following comments

Manchester United fans are convinced Chelsea winger Willian is sending transfer signals after commenting on his fellow Brazilian Fred’s move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils announced this week that they’d reached an agreement to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, following lengthy speculation surrounding the 25-year-old.

This looks an exciting addition for United in midfield, and Willian also believes it’s a good move for his colleague.

Commenting on the move, the Blues attacker was quoted by ESPN as naming United as ‘one of the best teams in the world’.

Given that United have been for some time now widely reported as being interested in signing Willian, some fans are taking this as a pretty big hint he’s hinting he wants the move to Old Trafford too.

The Metro recently stated United were keen on Willian, but that a move may be in doubt due to potential delays in the deal as Chelsea work on replacing Antonio Conte as their manager.

Still, these latest quotes have given fans some optimism again as many have taken to Twitter to ‘welcome’ Willian to the club after his praise…

Willian saying Fred is going to ‘one of the best teams in the world’. Yep, he’s next. — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) June 5, 2018

Willian next 😉 — Bales Left Foot (@TheRealJayC82) June 5, 2018

Thanks Willian. Next target- you yourself! Come to Old Trafford after the World Cup! Lu satu2 nya player Chelsea yg gua minat. Satu sbb lu Brazilian, dia sbb lu mmg power nak mampos! https://t.co/IzLQNDPw0i — Iqbal Fahri (@fahriiqbal262) June 5, 2018