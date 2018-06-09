Serie A star drops major Arsenal transfer hint with recent social media activity

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira looks to have hinted at a transfer to Arsenal following speculation linking him with the Gunners earlier today.

Despite not being the biggest name in the world, the 22-year-old seems to have attracted Arsenal’s interest as Gianluca Di Marzio lists the Gunners as among the clubs in negotiations for him this summer.

Torreira seems an exciting young talent who could go some way to solving Arsenal’s issues in midfield next season as Unai Emery faces a tough job of inheriting a side that struggled under his predecessor Arsene Wenger.

The Spanish tactician could no doubt see the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka as weak points in the side, and it may be that the little-known Torreira could prove an upgrade and a smart purchase.

Di Marzio states the Uruguayan has a release clause of just €25million, so Gooners will hope this is the kind of bargain find their new head of recruitment Sven Mislintat became famed for in his successful stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Whether they like it or not, Torreira himself seems to be hinting that this interest is real as he’s been seen recently following Arsenal and Mesut Ozil on Instagram.

In modern transfer sagas, social media activity like this has often given a lot away about potential deals, and offers an insight into what players are thinking as they surely know their every move like this will be picked up by the media.