Manchester United duo overlooked for World Cup opener vs Tunisia

Two Manchester United players could be surprisingly left out by England manager Gareth Southgate for the team’s World Cup opener against Tunisia.

The players in question are Marcus Rashford, who shone in the friendly win over Costa Rica with a sublime goal, and makeshift left-back Ashley Young, according to the Sun.

MORE: Manchester United tipped to seal transfer of Chelsea star after drastic shift in odds

Another Red Devil, however, Jesse Lingard, keeps his place in this reported line up ahead of the country’s first game of this summer’s tournament in Russia.

There will no doubt be some questions over these decisions, with Rashford looking in fine form for England in his most recent outing, while Young has also been solid in the season just gone, playing more often than Danny Rose, who’s reportedly set to get the nod at left-back.

Elsewhere, the Sun claim big names such as Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli are in, as is more or less expected, with Harry Kane the undisputed first choice to lead the line.

It’s vital Southgate gets his selection choices right at this World Cup if this somewhat youthful and unfancied England side are to make any kind of impact in Russia.