Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing talented young Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic as they face transfer interest from Manchester United in Willian.

The Blues look set to make some changes this summer as there’s growing talk that former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is set to replace Antonio Conte in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Among those making those claims is the Telegraph, who also link Sarri with an interest in Dries Mertens, though it’s claimed Chelsea would prefer a younger player like Pulisic or Manchester United starlet Anthony Martial.

Pulisic has certainly stood out as an exciting up-and-coming talent in the Bundesliga and could be a superb addition at Chelsea, though the Telegraph also state Tottenham are among his admirers.

Spurs’ record of trusting young players could in theory give them some edge in the deal, though it remains to be seen quite how strong interest from either club is at this moment in time.

The Telegraph add that Pulisic could be an ideal replacement for Willian at Chelsea as he’s linked with Manchester United.

This follows the Daily Mail‘s recent claim that the Brazil international remains a top target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who could launch a £60million bid for the player.