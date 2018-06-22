Done deal: Real Madrid confirm agreement reached for summer signing

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that an agreement is in place to land young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as the Spanish giants look to bolster their squad further.

Seemingly not content with winning three consecutive Champions League trophies, the reigning European champions may well be active this summer to strengthen where possible.

As with most clubs for now, signings appear to be on hold while the World Cup continues, but in an official statement on the club site, Real Madrid have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with FC Zorya to sign goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

It’s noted that the 19-year-old shot-stopper will pen a six-year deal, but no further details are provided on a transfer fee or a potential shirt number at the Bernabeu moving forward.

Nevertheless, it does raise an intriguing question mark as to whether or not the youngster has been signed as an understudy to Keylor Navas, or to perhaps even replace the Costa Rican international sooner rather than later.

Time will tell how that plays out, but as noted by The Mirror, Real Madrid have fended off competition from Liverpool for Lunin, with the Merseyside giants perhaps in need of goalkeeping reinforcements more so after Lorius Karius endured a nightmare in the Champions League final last month.

The fact that the Reds are being linked with Lunin would suggest that they are possibly in the market for a goalkeeper this summer, but Liverpool will not be adding the young Ukranian to their squad as Real Madrid will now look to help develop his game moving forward after revealing that an agreement has been reached to sign him.