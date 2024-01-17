Chelsea have their eyes on 24-year-old Real Madrid star to challenge summer signing

Mauricio Pochettino will want to have his goalkeeper position sorted before the 2024/25 season begins and the Argentine coach has his eye on Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin.

The Blues signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton this summer but it has been clear this season that the Spanish shot-stopper is not at the level required for Chelsea.

Kepa is currently on loan at Real Madrid and the 29-year-old is not impressing at the Bernabeu, with Lunin starting ahead of the Chelsea loanee in the recent Supercopa de España final.

It is unclear if the La Liga giants will want to keep Kepa on after this season concludes but Chelsea will hold talks about Lunin, reports Todofichajes.

The report says that Chelsea will move on from Kepa this summer as the Spaniard has no future at the West London club.

Lunin is wanted to challenge Sanchez for the number-one shirt at Stamford Bridge as the Ukrainian’s recent performances have impressed the Blues bosses. The 24-year-old has played 11 times for Real Madrid this season, keeping five clean sheets and conceding just seven goals.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea make their interest official in 2024 as Lunin becomes another target for the Premier League club to choose from.