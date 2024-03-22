Arsenal willing to offer €20 million for La Liga ace, he would earn €7m-a-season

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The 25-year-old Ukrainian has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Los Blancos are prepared to consider a potential sale in the summer.

There have been rumours that there could be a contract renewal offer from the Spanish club, but the player is yet to receive an official approach. A report from Defensa Central claims that Arsenal are ready to sell Aaron Ramsdale in the summer and sign Lunin as his replacement.

The Gunners would be willing to offer close to €20 million for the Real Madrid player. In addition to that, they would be prepared to offer him wages of around €7 million per season, which would double his current wages at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois because of an injury and Lunin is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit are prepared to sell him in the summer.

Arsenal want Andriy Lunin to compete with David Raya

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Real Madrid next season. However, he is a reliable backup option. Real Madrid will have to find a quality replacement before letting the Ukrainian leave the club.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Arsenal either and therefore the temptation to leave Real Madrid for Arsenal might not be there. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Arsenal should look to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season and hope that Real Madrid find their offer lucrative enough to let the player leave.