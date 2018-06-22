Manchester United rival PSG for transfer of £53million Fred partner

Manchester United are reportedly up against Paris Saint-Germain and others in a potential transfer battle for French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The 21-year-old has just spent a hugely impressive season on loan at Lyon, with a permanent move also agreed for the player.

Ndombele, however, is attracting plenty of interest, with Le 10 Sport now linking United as one of his suitors along with PSG.

This follows a report from L’Equipe claiming that Lyon will command £53million for the player, who could be eyed by United as another addition in midfield.

The Red Devils have just announced the signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, but could do with more big names in that position due to losing Michael Carrick as he’s retired this summer.

Marouane Fellaini is also nearing the end of his contract at United, while Calciomercato have quoted former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi stating the Turin giants would win the race for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

This is despite the Sun previously claiming United had a deal wrapped up for the Serbian, so it could be that Ndombele will be brought in alongside Fred in midfield instead.

The pair could be a strong partnership and provide more options for Jose Mourinho to rotate with Nemanja Matic, whilst perhaps allowing Paul Pogba to play in a more advanced role.