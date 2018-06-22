Manchester United handed potential transfer boost as Maurizio Sarri plans major Chelsea clear-out

Maurizio Sarri could reportedly ring the changes if he becomes Chelsea manager this summer as a number of big names look to be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit.

The Italian tactician is widely expected to replace Antonio Conte this summer after a disappointing 2017/18 campaign for Chelsea, and that could mean a number of changes at the club.

MORE: Chelsea inform club they’re prepared to trigger star’s €38million buy-out clause

According to the Daily Mirror, Sarri would look to sell David Luiz, Alvaro Morata and Danny Drinkwater after all three suffered poor form last season.

As well as that, the Mirror claims Willian is among a number of the team’s players who has an offer to leave the west Londoners amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

It is not clear if Sarri would allow the Brazil international to move on, but the Daily Mail have reported the United as lining up an offer to prise him away from Chelsea.

Sarri could do with learning from one of Conte’s mistakes and not let a star player join a rival, with the loss of Nemanja Matic to the Red Devils proving pretty costly last season in terms of strengthening a rival and struggling to find an adequate replacement.