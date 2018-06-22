Video: Xherdan Shaqiri scores dramatic late winner as Switzerland edge out Serbia in thriller

Switzerland came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Serbia in a thrilling encounter between the two sides in Kaliningrad on Friday night.

An early Aleksandar Mitrovic goal seemed to set Serbia on their way as they looked to build on their win over Costa Rica in their opening game of the World Cup.

SEE MORE: Video: Granit Xhaka blasts home sensational strike for Switzerland in Serbia clash

However, they were unable to hold on for even a share of the spoils as after Granit Xhaka had lashed home an equaliser in the second half, Xherdan Shaqiri scored a late winner to break Serbian hearts and hand Switzerland a massive boost in their bid to advance to the knockout stage.

The victory leaves them level with Brazil on four points at the top of the group, with Serbia now needing a result against Tite’s men to make it to the last 16.

Shaqiri undoubtedly splits opinion as he struggled to impress consistently at Stoke City last season as the Potters suffered the pain of relegation.

However, he clearly knows when the right time is to step up and deliver for Switzerland, as this could turn out to be a pivotal goal.

What a perfect counter attack this was. Shaqiri gives Switzerland ?? the lead in stoppage time, 91st minute. Serbia ?? v Switzerland ??, one of the best football matches we’ve seen this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/sj28JDXM4g — World Cup 18 (@Footy_Football_) June 22, 2018