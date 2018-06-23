Manchester United target drops HUGE transfer hint + reveals when mammoth transfer will go through

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has dropped a huge hint over his next destination this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG.

The Serbia international is currently on World Cup duty and insists he will only think about sorting out his future once the competition is over, or at least once his side go home.

United have been strongly tipped to win the race for Milinkovic-Savic for some time now, with previous reports suggesting an £80million deal was already in place for the 23-year-old to move to Old Trafford.

However, it now looks as though the player himself believes he’s going to be on his way to Juventus, which has been widely suggested by various sources.

Juve’s former chief Luciano Moggi stated his belief that the deal would go through, while Milinkovic-Savic’s father also advised him to make the move to Turin.

When asked about Juventus, the midfielder replied: ‘I can smile, but I have to think solely about the World Cup. Then we’ll see what to do.’

This sounds like he’s confident he’ll get his move to the Serie A champions, in a major blow to United.

The Red Devils have, however, also been strongly linked with Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic as an alternative, as well as with PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.